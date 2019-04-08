Chad Wood is serving up some festival beauty hair tips and they’re priceless.

Hairstylist to stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Dewan and Isla Fisher, Wood stopped by to create the perfect wavy hairstyle for festival season and he brought some killer advice with him.

Using a Formawell Beauty curling iron, he created beachy undone waves that are meant to last. Using a 1-inch barrel wand, he explained that the smaller the size, the better — and not just because of the look it creates! Using a smaller barrel will actually help hold the wave better.

“So if you’re dancing all day and in the sun and you’re sweating and all those things,” he explained. “You’re going to need something that lasts.” With that being said, there’s no need to hold the hair onto the heat for too long in hopes this will add some wear time. Wood suggests give each curl three to five seconds — no more, no less.

To get the best wave, the the barrel away from your face. “Always,” he stressed. “Don’t ever curl towards your face.” However, he recommends keeping the waves a bit inconsistent. This keeps it looking undone and beachy instead of formal and perfect. To add a bit more of the boho vibe, pull the curls out and away to loosen them up.

But what about those hard-to-reach areas in the back? He said it’s all about creating a few sections and clipping them out of your way. This will make it easier to manage and do the “hang curl” as he calls that head-tilted position to reach the back ends.

He finished it off with a bit of shine spray to make hair look healthy and happy and texture spray to break up the ends.

The finished look is totally chill and completely cute.

