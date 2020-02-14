We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

Get Tressed With Us: Hollywood’s Male Groomer Spills on What it’s Like to Work With Hot Guys

This week, Gwen welcomed Real Housewives of New York matchmaker Rori Sassoon to give Us the skinny on how Hollywood celebrates Valentine’s Day. Sassoon shared the over-the-top wild gifts celeb couples like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (when they were together!) have exchanged in honor of the holiday of love. You will not believe the extravagant lengths some stars have gone to to impress their sweetie! Listen to the episode and just wait for your jaw to drop!

David and Victoria Beckham.

Sassoon, who founded and runs New York City-based high-end matchmaking service Platinum Poire, knows all when it comes to dating, sex and love. She shared the scoop on what to gift your significant other (maybe not quite as lavishly as the stars!), whether you’ve just met, have been dating for a few months, or if you’re completely committed. She gave Us the inside scoop on what your expectations should be and how to avoid a communication melt down with your lover!

And it’s not all about the gifts. Sassoon also let’s Us in the red flags to look for when it comes to your sweetie’s behavior around Valentine’s Day (or any holiday, for that matter!) If you’ve been wondering what he really meant… or what signal he might be trying to send you by his actions, you do not want to miss this episode!

