We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Saying It’s Time to Stop Dating Basketball Players: ‘I Like What I Like’

This week, Gwen and deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed professional matchmaker Rori Sassoon (the A-list dating coach who’s appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City and is a pal and confidant of Carole Radziwill) to talk about how your hair, makeup and outfit choices play into how you’re perceived on a date. Rori runs the Platinum Poire “power couple matchmaking service” and she just came out with a book called The Art of the Date, so she knows a thing or two!

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West and North Have Changed Her Style

She let Us in on her dating style mantra (you’ll have to listen to the podcast above to learn it!) and the one accessory you should ALWAYS wear on a first date if you want a second. Plus, she debunked some men-are-from-Mars-women-are-from-Venus dating style stereotypes once and for all. (Wondering if you can wear your fave cherry red matte lipstick to a first date? Better listen up!)

Mother of Makeup! Exactly How to Recreate Emilia Clarke’s Red Hot ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Look

For more of the week’s hair news — including Us breaking down the hottest looks on the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere red carpet — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!