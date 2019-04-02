She can’t help herself! Khloé Kardashian briefly addressed her breakup with Tristan Thompson during a joint Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance with her sisters Kim and Kourtney on Monday, April 1.

“I do want to ask about this character you had a baby with,” Kimmel, 51, said to Khloé, 34, referring to the 28-year-old athlete. “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

“Is that a yes or a no? I can’t figure it out,” the Good American cofounder quipped through the loud cheers from the audience. “I don’t know, you know, I like what I like, what can I say?”

Kimmel, however, wasn’t convinced. “You like basketball?” he asked, to which Khloé admitted she actually does. “Do you, like, love it? Like, do you ever play?” The questions sparked laughter from both Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 39.

“No, I don’t play basketball,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said. “I just like to observe basketball … it’s the whole thing of it all … But I do agree, I should listen to my M.J., my grandmother and should probably start to date, like, accountants or something like that.”

Kimmel’s comments come on the heels of Khloé’s split from Thompson in February after he was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Though the reality star had stayed with the father of her 11-month-old daughter, True, for nearly 10 months after he first made headlines for his infidelity while she was pregnant, the unfaithfulness with Woods, 21, was the final straw for Khloé.

Last month, an insider told Us Weekly that “Khloé is doing really well” following the scandal, and is “loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her.”

The drama is set to play out during an emotional season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with the first promo showing Khloé seemingly reacting to finding out that Thompson was caught “making out” with the model.

“It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show, this is my life. Sometimes the world forgets to be kind, and that we’re all going through something,” Khloé said in the clip. “Maybe just be a little more understanding ‘cause it f–king sucks.”

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, the KUWTK star was famously linked to NBA players Lamar Odom and James Harden.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

