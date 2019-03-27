The chaos continues. Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ season 16 trailer left Us feeling a whirlwind of emotions.

The famous family teases their latest scandals, heartbreaks and happy moments in the one-and-a-half minute clip, which dropped on Wednesday, March 27. From Khloe Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson to Kylie Jenner’s struggle to overcome best friend Jordyn Woods’ betrayal, season 16 will surely leave fans in a frenzy.

“Sometimes the world just forgets to be kind and that we’re all going through something,” Khloe says through tears in the promo. “Maybe just be a little more understanding ‘cause it f–king sucks.”

Matriarch Kris Jenner also weighs in on the family’s headline-making moments as she wipes away tears and says, “We just can’t seem to catch a break.”

Although Kylie seemingly reacts to Woods’ hookup with Thompson during the heated trailer, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the makeup mogul would rather have dealt with the drama behind closed doors.

“Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and recently got back into filming and it’s been a struggle and difficult,” reveals the insider. “She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

A second source previously told Us in February 2019 that “cameras are capturing” the aftermath of the cheating scandal “as it unfolds,” although “it’s unclear what they’ll actually end up using.”

Thompson came under fire in February after he was spotted making out with Woods at a party in Los Angeles while he was still dating Khloe. Although the model denied the altercation when the Good American founder confronted her about it, she eventually admitted to her actions.

Khloe then broke up with the NBA star, who also confessed that the infidelity had taken place. The exes share daughter True, who Khloe gave birth to in April 2018, just days after Thompson’s first cheating scandal made headlines.

Scroll down to find out the five most shocking moments from the KUWTK season 16 trailer before it premieres on E! Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.