Malika Haqq knows the bond she has with BFF Khloé Kardashian is unique. The Dash Dolls alum opened up about how the Good American founder is doing following her drama-filled split from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé is good,” Haqq, 36, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, March 17. “She’s doing really good.”

The Sky High actress went on to discuss her strong friendship with Kardashian, 34, who ended her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, in February after he was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party.

“I’m able to be a Malika because I have a Khloé. We take care of each other,” Haqq gushed. “We’re a duo that’s really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that.”

Haqq went on to credit their ongoing friendship to the fact that they “don’t judge each other” and therefore can continue to thrive.

“We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us,” Haqq added. “When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it’s like a family member. You know how your mother was like, ‘You’re in trouble, you’re wrong, but I still got your back.’ That’s the nature of our relationship.”

Haqq was quick to speak out on social media after Thompson’s second round of infidelity made headlines last month. “These hoes ain’t loyal,” she quipped in a since-deleted comment on Instagram. The comment was shared underneath a video that showed Jenner’s 13-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, waving to the camera with a caption joking about Woods getting kicked out of the Lip Kit maven’s home.

“She thinks Jordyn is disgusting and complete trash,” a source told Us Weekly of Haqq’s thoughts on the model. The insider added that “everyone knew Tristan was a cheater,” but didn’t think Woods would do this, noting, “Khloé is so upset and hurt, and Malika is taking on the role of the ‘angrier’ one.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Kardashian pulled the plug on her relationship with the athlete after she found out about him and Woods. The Strong Looks Better Naked author had remained in a relationship with Thompson for 10 months after he was first caught cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter True.

