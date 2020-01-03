We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed makeup artist extraordinaire Tim Quinn to dish his red carpet beauty secrets. The glam pro, who’s worked with leading ladies Diane Lane, Barbara Palvin, Kate Bosworth, Zoe Deutch and more stars, let Us in on what it’s really like to get someone ready for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights and why he believes less is more when it comes to makeup. “You can never go wrong with a statement lip,” Quinn, who’s Giorgio Armani Beauty’s global makeup artist and educator, says. If it happens to be a hot day, call for rain or there’s an extra-long wait on the carpet to get in to the venue, a lot can go wrong with major color and product elsewhere on the face. Listen to the episode and hear exactly why Quinn chooses to play up the pout!

Model Barbara Palvin (A.K.A. Dylan Sprouse’s Girlfriend) Advises Wearing Red Lipstick on First Dates for a Hilarious Reason

With the Golden Globes fast approaching on January 5, the makeup maven shares his predictions for the looks we’re going to be seeing during awards season 2020. And it’s not going to be business as usual, according to the pro. With Euphoria, the hit show on HBO, influencing attitudes towards makeup, we may see some wild looks. But don’t expect to see crystals and glitter on the stars — Quinn believes the trend will trickle down to showcase a bit more creativity with color and style.

But trends aren’t the only thing you’ll hear on this episode! Quinn spills some hilarious stories about his life as a major makeup pro and that one time he wound up working with the at-the-time girlfriend of… George Clooney. You do not want to miss this episode if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to hang out with Hollywood’s hottest hunk for an afternoon — these stories do not disappoint!

Golden Globes 2020 Nominations: See the Full List

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Quinn’s genius tip for refreshing your makeup in seconds (a few of his favorite products include Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation and new Crema Nera Extrema Firming Plumping Essence) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!