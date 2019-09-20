



Rushing from a workout class to a night out just got a lot more fashionable thanks to Gigi Caruso’s latest Gigi C Sport collection. The brand, which is known for creating luxury swimwear with Gigi C bikinis, has previously been worn by Julianne Hough, Jaime King, Bethenny Frankel, Joan Smalls and more It-girls, and now we can expect A-listers to stock up on the label’s new activewear pieces.

The Fall-Winter 2019 launch consists of comfortable and chic pieces with special features — think belted leggings and bike shorts, flattering catsuits and leopard print details.

“We wanted to do something really different with this collection and make pieces that don’t look so typically sporty, but still perform and support as workout wear should. … We wanted to create a capsule that was perfect for more than just the gym,” Caruso told Stylish.

To get inspiration, the 19-year-old designer looked to current and past fashion trends and put her own, unique spin on them.

“Looking at what’s been happening with fashion lately, I have been loving the references to power-dressing, especially belts… and the leopard print we chose has a classic, supermodel vibe,” she explained.

While Caruso loves to stay up to date with the most contemporary styles, she finds herself being drawn to old-school fashion even more.

“I spend a lot of time reviewing the latest runway collections, but often I find the vintage shows to be the most inspiring. I also love to watch films from the ’90s and 2000s and since I wasn’t around back then, I think I am especially fascinated with the prints and silhouettes from the past few decades,” she says.

From there, Caruso decided she wanted to create a capsule that is “nostalgic, yet modern with a certain boldness that reflects a time when women were dressing in an empowering way,” and she definitely nailed it.

“We incorporate the practicality and support that one would expect from a performance activewear brand, but the silhouettes and design details are that of a fashion-brand,” she dishes.

When it comes to her personal workout style, Caruso is all about embracing her glamorous and chic side, and she has a good reason why.

“I am not one to show up in an old t-shirt [to the gym.] What I wear to workout ends up being my outfit for the whole day, so I like to look my best,” she dishes.

