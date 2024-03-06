Get a Collared Cardigan Like Gigi Hadid’s for Just $37 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gigi Hadid is keeping sweater weather alive for Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel slayed the runway for the Miu Miu show on Tuesday, March 5, later changing up her look for the brand’s official aftershow. She stayed decked out in Miu Miu, opting for a more casual look with a striped top, black skirt (with the designer’s underwear purposely peeking out) and a neutral collared cardigan and heels.

Hadid’s cute cardigan definitely caught our eye. The collar was a perfect addition to the classic sweater style. And so, we found a similar one to add to our Amazon cart!

Get the Mundoven Lapel Collar Cardigan Sweater (originally $41) on sale for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

This ribbed cardigan has a button-up front and trendy collar like Hadid’s, allowing you to channel her look for under $40. We love the slouchy look of the dropped shoulder seams, and the overall roomy fit means you can also button this piece up to wear it as a top without stretching it out!

This viscose-blend sweater is soft, breathable and a great starting piece for tons of chic outfits. We’d love to see it buttoned up with a miniskirt, tights and chunky heels. You could also wear it open with a tee, jeans and sneakers, or half unbuttoned with a bralette, leggings and flats for a simple yet compliment-worthy look!

Want to see some other similar options before placing your order? Let’s find your favorite. Check out other cardigan that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more collared cardigans we love:

Not your style? Explore more cardigans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

