Prada! Chanel! Gigi Hadid Gives a Glimpse at Her 50 Designer Handbags

Closet goals! We’ve seen glimpses of Kylie Jenner’s closet and received a grand tour of Mary Cosby’s wardrobe, but it’s quite possible that Gigi Hadid takes the cake for the best handbag collection.

Case in point? The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday, December 13, to show her 71.4 million followers her extremely extensive purse collection, which features a grand total of 50 fabulous items.

Not only is her whole lineup color coordinated (we would expect nothing less to be honest), but it also is complete with options in every color, size and shape she could ever need.

While there’s far too many to detail, let’s break down the best of the best on display, shall we? On the bottom shelf, the star has her staple black and white bags — all of which go for a pretty penny.

She has a Saint Laurent Classic Sac de Jour in crocodile leather, which retails for $3,150, a Prada Galleria bag in white, which goes for approximately $2,950 and a Moschino Biker Jacket bag that cost upwards of $2,000.

When it comes to color, Hadid has everything ranging from bright oranges and vibrant red to pale pinks and olive green. One of the standouts is unquestionably a sequin Chanel number. While the stunner is no longer available for purchase, its resale value is nearly $7,000.

On the more affordable side, the Tommy Hilfiger ambassador has a cute yellow Loewe bag that resemble an elephant. The cost? $693.

Front and center, Hadid also displays her Louis Vuitton Soft Trunk Wallet, a pretty blue box bag with cloud detailing. While the piece is not nearly the most expensive item in her collection, the brand has been top of mind for the model in recent weeks.

Louis Vuitton’s artistic director and menswear designer, Virgil Abloh, passed away suddenly in November after privately battling cancer. Hadid and the fashion designer has a year’s long friendship and following his passing, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts and condolences.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched. He made everyone feel seen and special,” she captioned a slideshow of the visionary. “He will be deeply missed, cherished and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.”