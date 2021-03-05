Watch Gigi Hadid Return to the Runway With Fiery Red Hair

Red hot mama! Gigi Hadid made her return to the runway for the Versace Fall/Winter 2021 show on March 5. The model and mother to 6-month-old daughter Khai not only brought her best walk though, she also brought a fiery new head of red hair.

For the fashion show, which was designed like labyrinth, Hadid wore her new chili-pepper locks straightened and in a middle part. She opens the show wearing a black bustier, skirt, blazer and tights, which are accessorized with lug boots.

Hadid’s other looks include a red mini with structured sleeves in the brand’s new print, which is inspired by Versace’s iconic Greca pattern, as well as a sheer black bodysuit with intricate detailing along the torso that was paired with a chiffon train.

The look was complete with bright makeup, courtesy of Pat McGrath. Hadid rocks dramatic two-toned blue eye makeup with a pop of white shimmer in the inner corner and nude glossy lip.

The model, who walked the runway with sister Bella Hadid, took to Instagram to share what a return to work meant in the wake of becoming a new mom.

“Opening & closing @versace is always an honor and was the best come’back.’ ⚡️🌶 mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I’ve missed like family this past year. thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen @donatella_versace always & forever 🔑 & grazie for the major moments sweet @gvsgvs,” she captions the March 5 post.

Fans and friends alike were quick to welcome Hadid back to the runway. Elsa Hosk commented on the post with a few fire emojis and Lily Aldridge wrote, “So beautiful G.”

Hadid also shared some behind-the-scenes posts to her stories, detailing her hair transformation, which took place on February 26. She worked with celebrity colorist Panos Papandrianos to embrace to the fiery shade. And get this: the color was inspired in part by Queen’s Gambit.

“This is dedicated to everyone responsible for Queen’s Gambit,” Hadid captions her Instagram story. The model also posted a selfie to her feed, writing “surprise” as well as a chess piece emoji that pays homage to Anya Taylor-Joy’s character Beth Harmon.

It’s unclear if Hadid will go back to her traditional blonde, but one things for sure: Gigi looks great as a ginger!