Gigi Hadid is reliably chic. If she’s not reinventing the monochrome outfit, she’s showing off how to expertly wear a bikini top as a shirt, or basically shutting down the golden birthday dress game — the girl has versatility. Further proof: the supermodel stepped out in NYC on Monday, April 30 wearing the color of the moment (Gen Z yellow), with a twist. It was denim!

For the uninitiated, the hue is having a major moment with sunny shades popping up all over red carpets and runways over the last few months. And of course, the color couldn’t be more appropriately matched the warmer weather that is finally arriving on the East Coast. this gen z twist on an all-American classic is genius because it adds color, which is always fun, but it gives you the opportunity to rock denim on denim without binding you to the look of the Canadian Tuxedo. Psst …if you want to get in on these threads, American Eagle makes a delightful and classically cut version.

As for how she styled it, she threw the slightly oversized number over a classic white tee with a deep-V neck (check out our shopping guide here), tucked into a pair of slightly flared and cropped distressed jeans. And while we don’t know the exact pair Hadid is wearing here, this pair with dark panels from Unpublished is both similar and affordable. #Score.

And because the look itself was very neutral, Hadid reached for a couple show-y accessories: leopard print ankle boots and a pair of small round-frame glasses from her Vogue collection.

”Gen Z” label aside, it’s important to not that all this advice works no matter the generation you technically fall in. So if you want to follow her lead, go for it. It’s always nice to be one step closer to having your closet twin with a Hadid’s.

