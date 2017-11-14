Gigi Hadid looked absolutely gorgeous during Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year awards on Monday, November 13 in NYC, from her golden, embellished Zuhair Murad gown to her glowing complexion. While we can’t get her couture gown (it’s from a Fall 2016 runway collection), we can achieve her beauty look, which was created with products from her Maybelline makeup collab.

The secret to the supermodel’s radiant skin? Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta broke down the exact steps for Stylish. He started by applying a moisturizing oil to achieve a “luminous and smooth base.” Next, he smeared Gigi Hadid x Maybelline East Coast Glam Liquid Strobe in Iridescent to the high points of the face.

After the oil and strobe, Ta added Gigi Hadid x Maybelline West Coast Glow Tinted Primer in Medium Deep to get “a clean and bright complexion without looking too heavy.” He then contoured the hollows of cheekbones using the bronzer in her Jetsetter palette, accentuated the high parts with highlighter from the same palette and added a light dusting of blush to the apples of her cheeks. Don’t forget to blend!

After the oil and strobe, Ta added Gigi Hadid x Maybelline West Coast Glow Tinted Primer in Medium Deep to get “a clean and bright complexion without looking too heavy.” He then contoured the hollows of cheekbones using the bronzer in her Jetsetter palette and accentuated the high parts with highlighter from the same palette and added a light dusting of blush to the apples of her cheeks. Don’t forget to blend!

For eyes, he used Monte-Cinto from her West Coast Warm Eyeshadow Palette in the crease with her West Coast Glow Eye Contour Brush. Next, he brushed the shade Summer-Land all over the eyelid, blending into the crease, followed by applying the Pacific Coast Highway along the upper and lower lash line, blending into the shade Firehouse, placed on the eyelid for a diffused effect. “Use the Summer-Land to blend out the brown on the lower lash line, then brighten the inner corner of your eyes with the shade Blondie,” Ta explained. “Finally, curl the lashes and coat twice with Gigi Hadid x Maybelline East Coast Glam Fiber Mascara.”

And you can’t forget the lips! “To tie the whole look together, use the East Coast Glam Matte Lipstick and Liner in McCall, a beautiful nude color that suits any face,” Ta advised. “Spray the face with a setting spray to give your skin a natural luminous finish.”

“She loves a fresh natural face that is glam at the same time,” explained Ta’s of Hadid’s aesthetic for her big night. “Her go-to is bronze golden goddess and that is what we gave her!”

Luckily, we can all give ourselves this luminous look — no professional glam squad needed!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!