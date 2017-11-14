She’s back, baby! Just 10 weeks after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, Serena Williams presented her friend Gigi Hadid with one of Glamour’s Women of the Year awards on Monday, November 13, in NYC by paying her the highest compliment: copying her look! For her first post-baby red carpet appearance, she chose the exact same Versace dress worn by Hadid on the Milan Fashion Week runway.

Besides looking fab in the black and gold designer dress, the tennis pro also showed off a super chic high ponytail with matching hair bling for the awards NYC on Monday, November 14.

During her touching tribute to her model pal, Williams, 36, said, “Gigi, you are one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for — for one night — but for you, it shows how much you mean to me. And I want you to imagine the effect you have on the world,” Williams told the audience. “Since I’ve known Gigi Hadid since she was a kid, she’s always been a woman with goals. Not only beautiful on the outside but totally stunning most importantly on the inside. She understands in order to be the best you have to think like you are the best. You have to work the hardest and you have to make sacrifices.”

“She’s inspirational to me and she’s inspirational to all women,” the tennis champ concluded. “Most of all she is my friend. When I see her I sometimes still see that blushing kid with big dreams and big hopes.”

Hadid looked every inch the golden girl herself in her gorgeous embroidered Zuhair Murad couture gown with flowing sleeves that was first seen on the runway during their Fall 2016 show. Since friends get style inspiration from each other, Stylish wouldn’t be surprised if Williams decided to wear her Versace dress after seeing her fashionable friend rock it on the runway.

Are these two beauties friendship and style goals, or what?

