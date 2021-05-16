Gina Torres: What’s in My Bag?

Gina Torres is always thinking ahead. In case of a last minute meeting, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress carries three power products: a Mac Studio Fix foundation, a Milk Lip + Cheek stick and a Revlon eyeliner. Says the star, “Those things can create a face in a matter of minutes.”

Torres, 52, shares more of what’s in her Jamah satchel with Us.

Pixie Dust Must

“My keys are on a little plastic Tinker Bell. When I misplace them, I’m like, ‘Has anybody seen Tink?’ They know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Write On

“There’s always a notebook. If I get inspired by something and I need to write it down, that’s where it goes.”

Made of Money

“In my wallet, I have four currencies: U.S. dollars, five euros, 100 Canadian dollars and 40 pounds. Thanks for reminding me I have to exchange this back.”

Tuned in

“I can’t use the earbuds that come with the iPhone, they don’t fit my ears. I [use] my regular ones that have the squishy rubber on them.”

Mint Condition

“The only thing [in my purse] that my daughter [Delilah, 13] is interested in is Ice Breakers gum.”

Mane Attraction

“I have a scrunchie. They never went out of style.”

What else is inside Torres’ bag? A Louis Vuitton wallet; an iPhone 11; three phone adapters; a cloth mask; a KN94 mask; a medical mask; iS Clinicals hand sanitizer; Wet Ones; Aquaphor; Coach sunglasses; reading glasses; a Kind bar; a Baggu reusable bag; brown hair elastics; bobby pins; Vons card and receipts.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.