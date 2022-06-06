There’s a new model in town, and his name is Tom Brady! Gisele Bündchen posted a video of her NFL star husband, 44, showing off a pair of boxers from his new apparel line, Brady Brand.

“Somebody’s got new underwear!” the supermodel, 41, said via Instagram Stories on Monday, June 6, while walking in on Brady, 44, in their bathroom. The shirtless Super Bowl champion looked up and smiled as Bündchen examined the gray briefs. “What is this? Let me see. Let me see your new underwear,” the Dior ambassador teased as Brady blocked the camera with a hand towel.

“Is that Brady Brand underwear?” Bündchen said before bursting into laughter.

The official Brady Brand Instagram account reposted the video, announcing that the underwear seen on the Buccaneers player will launch in just a few days. “Launching Thursday 06.09: Underwear. The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @gisele approved,” read the caption. “Available in boxer briefs and briefs. Get ready to look and feel #BetterInBrady. Join the waitlist now on BradyBrand.com to shop the drop before anyone else.”

Brady launched the brand, which he co-founded with Jens Grede, in January. In addition to undergarments, the label offers athleisure items, including jackets, shorts, vests, pants and more — all suited for outdoor activities. After Brady Brand’s debut, the football star opened up about the inspiration behind it, telling Sports Illustrated in an interview published in April: “I think the intention was to create a brand that’s gonna be around for a long time.”

Brady continued: “I have a very athletic lifestyle. It’s not just an athletic life, but I’m constantly going between things for my kids as I’ve gotten older, to business meetings, to working out and training. I wanted to create something that can sustain the entire part of the day. And it’s got to look great. I want it to be timeless.”

The buzz surrounding Brady’s apparel brand comes amid his much talked about retirement and un-retirement from the NFL. In an Instagram Post shared in February, the athlete wrote: “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential … And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

He continued: “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Less than two months later, Brady announced he had a change of heart. “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote via Twitter on March 13. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The quarterback — who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 — has not shared his plans beyond the 2022-2023 football season.

