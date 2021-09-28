From football to fashion! Tom Brady isn’t ready to retire from the field just yet, but the 44-year-old athlete is gearing up to take his talents into the style space.

In an interview for WSJ. Magazine’s Men’s Fall Fashion Issue, the NFL player revealed that he has a sportswear line in the works that’s set to launch in November. The brand, which will aptly be called Brady, was co-founded by Jens Grede, who also worked with Kim Kardashian to launch Skims.

And rest assured it’s going be a top-notch line. Because not only does Brady know a thing or two about what athletes want to wear, but he also has a wife, Gisele Bündchen, who’s pretty well versed in the industry.

“She’s pretty good,” Brady said about his wife’s style. “She’s obviously got incredible taste.” Still, she leans toward casual clothes over couture. “In the end, I think she’s very much a hippie. She’s just prefer to wear, like, a simple little dress in 80-degree weather and, you know, just chill out.”

And get this: contrary what one might expect, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is actually more into fabrics, silhouettes and styles than the 41-year-old model.

“He loves clothes way more than I do,” Bündchen told the magazine. “He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.”

She also explained that while “the world knows him for his love and devotion to the game of football,” she’s excited for his next chapter. “Now it’s great having others also get to know him a bit more, as I do,” Bündchen added.

Rest assured, Brady isn’t backing out of the game just yet — he says he’ll know when it’s time to call it quits. For now though, he’s returning to the stadium this weekend as a Buccaneer, following his two decade stint as a New England Patriot.

“I don’t want to be out there and suck,” he said about his retirement plans. “You think I want to go out there and look like I’m 44 years old? I want to look like I’m in my prime.”

He continued: “I don’t think anything will match my football career. I think it’s too hard to replicate that level of energy and output and adrenaline. That’s kind of why I want to go until the end, because I want to make sure I don’t look back and go, ‘Man, I could still do it.’”