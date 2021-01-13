Like mother, like daughter! Gisele Bündchen shared a picture of her daughter Vivian Brady recreating one of the supermodel’s most iconic images of all time.

On Tuesday, January 12, the 40-year-old shared a side-by-side shot of herself and her daughter laying back on a horse. “Having a flashback from 20 year ago with my sweet little angel,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “#tbt #2001-2021 💕💕💕.”

Gisele’s shot comes from a 2001 Vogue spread. As she lays back atop a black horse, she dazzles in a strappy white silk dress as her hair falls backwards. The 8-year-old’s take on the pose looks a bit different. She’s pictured laying back on a brown-and-white horse wearing rainbow rain boots, beige riding pants and a pink polka dot shirt. However, her blonde hair falling down the backside of the horse is pure perfection. A clear inspiration from her mom’s Vogue moment.

Fashion and photoshoots aren’t the only way Vivian takes after her mother. She also loves doing yoga alongside her mom. In July 2020, the Brazilian beauty shared a picture of their mother-daughter yoga session, writing, “I have no words to express how much I love her.”

Meditation is another way they spend quality time together. In November 2020, the fashion legend shared a snap of the duo meditating on the beach with their eyes closed and legs crossed in honor of World Children’s Day. “I wanted to do something to celebrate these little beings of light,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This meditation in the form of a story was inspired by my children and a dedication to them and all the children in the world. My new meditation is available for free on the @insighttimer app. I hope you and your little ones enjoy it.”

Gisele shares Vivian and her son Benjamin, 11, with NFL quarterback, Tom Brady. It’s no secret that they’re a tight-knit family, showing support for one another and spending lots of quality time together. The professional football player also shares a son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. But instead of being called a “stepmom” Gisele says she likes to use the word “bonus mom.”

“I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s such a blessing in my life,” she said in an Instagram Story in February 2020. “I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

