Proud pop! Tom Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., has a lot to say about his son’s departure from the New England Patriots and whether he made the right choice.

“Damn right. [Coach Bill] Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns,” Brady Sr. claimed on NBC’s Tom Curran’s “Patriots Talk” podcast on Tuesday, September 21, following his son’s relocation to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. “I think that’s a pretty good year.”

When asked whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 44, felt the same way about his move, the father of four didn’t hesitate. “Damn right,” Brady Sr. fired back.

Brady shocked fans in March 2020 when he announced that he was leaving the Patriots after winning six Super Bowl titles, appearing in nine championships and playing for Belichick, 69, for 20 years. The same month, he signed a two-year contract with the Bucs ahead of the 2020 season and managed to win another Super Bowl for the Florida franchise in his first year as their quarterback in February.

“My feeling is Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on, because it was pretty obvious that the Patriots regime felt it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said on Tuesday.

Next month, the athlete will head back to Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the Bucs face the Pats on Sunday, October 3, at Gillette Stadium. While his father insisted that the former University of Michigan player is pleased with his new home, he revealed that going back to the Boston area will be bittersweet.

“Very nostalgic. That was our home for 20 years. The fans embraced Tommy, the city embraced Tommy and the team embraced Tommy for a while,” Brady Sr. added. “And so, when he comes home it’s gonna be a real treat that he spent 20 years making his mark in Boston. We owe a lot to the Patriots and a lot to Boston.”

The Brady family patriarch added: “Like every phase in life, things move on. Our kids get older, our kids move on. They move out of the house, they go elsewhere. And that’s kind of what it’s like for Tommy right now where he’s moved elsewhere and wherever he is, we support our kids, and Tommy’s no different than the rest of us.”

The NFL player is currently in his second season with the Bucs. He relocated to Florida last year with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their two kids, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.