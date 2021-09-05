Tom Brady tested positive for COVID-19 in February, shortly after participating in his team’s Super Bowl LV victory boat parade.

The NFL athlete, 44, confirmed the news to the Tampa Bay Times, in an interview that was published on Saturday, September 4.

“And I think [COVID-19] going to be challenging this year,” he told the newspaper. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.”

Brady, who’s since been vaccinated against the coronavirus, further explained the football league’s testing and safety protocols for the upcoming season amid the pandemic.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year,” Brady said. “It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory at the time, he celebrated with his teammates and friends, partying on a boat. The celebration soon turned rowdy when the quarterback tossed his Super Bowl trophy overboard.

“First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point,” the athlete recalled during an April appearance on Good Morning America. “That was not smart — for a couple reasons. One is: If we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that can happen is … the edges on that trophy are so sharp.”

He continued, “Had [the trophy] clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would’ve been an ugly parade,” he said.

Though the California native didn’t remember much about the festivities, he did have fun. He shared a few videos via social media, joking about the impact of a “little” tequila.

Following the team’s victory, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, congratulated her husband on the game.

The supermodel, 41, shared footage via Instagram Stories from the sidelines of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. She posted of video with her and Brady’s two kids — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — and his son Jack, 14, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the clip, Vivian yelled, “We won,” jumping up and down, as her big brothers applauded.

Ahead of the game, the Brazil native shared a sweet snap with the kids, all decked out in Buccaneers gear.

“We are already cheering here papai!” she captioned an Instagram photo. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady! Let’s go Bucs!!!”

Brady then gushed about his family in the comments, writing, “The best cheering section in the WORLD.”