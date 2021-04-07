Blame it on the alcohol! Tom Brady‘s head certainly wasn’t clear when he decided to throw his Super Bowl trophy off a boat.

“First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point. That was not smart — for a couple reasons,” the football player, 43, said during a Wednesday, April 7, appearance on Good Morning America. “One is: If we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that can happen is … the edges on that trophy are so sharp.”

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win in February, the quarterback kicked back on the water with his friends and teammates. While the day ended up being harmless, Brady knows the situation could’ve gotten bad quickly.

“Had [the trophy] clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would’ve been an ugly parade,” he said.

Though the California native doesn’t remember much about the celebration, he did have fun. At the time, he posted videos of the event to social media, joking about the impact of a “little” tequila.

“It’s hard to relax, and when you’re out in public and there’s phones … it still doesn’t feel as comfortable for me … to have people filming. I tend to stay at home more and don’t go out a lot,” he explained during his GMA interview.

The big game on February 7 marked Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. He is also the oldest quarterback to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Outside of football, the former New England Patriots quarterback shares son John, 13, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, is the mother of his other two children: Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8.

Though his career has certainly been impressive already, the TB12 Sports cofounder isn’t quite ready to slow down — even after the Brazil native, 40, asked him what more he has to “prove” following his most recent win.

“I don’t think proving it for me is the motivation,” Brady said on Wednesday. “I still want to play, I’ve got a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin’ spiral.”

The sports icon continued, “I’ve got some more football [in me]. I mean, not a lot, and I know that, but what I’ve got left … I’m gonna give everything I’ve got.”