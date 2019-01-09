5 Stylish Activewear Trends to Shop Right Now

While being active more often is one of our new year resolutions, it’s not always easy to get to that spin class or kickboxing session we keep canceling. Sometimes, all it takes is buying some cute workout gear to get motivation for the gym. With athleisure making such a big splash in the fashion world over the last few years, there are tons of different styles and trends that make athletic wear much more fun than boring sweatpants.

Here are some of the hottest activewear trends out there and since we are major fans of leggings, we rounded up five pairs that sport these fads loud and proud.

Mesh

Mesh detailed leggings are the perfect way to mix up typical black cotton leggings. These Jessica Biel-approved Gaiam Naomi Mesh-Detail Ankle Leggings capitalize on the mesh trend while still giving a flattering and stylish fit. While the mesh looks cool, it also gives extra breathability while working out. The polyester and spandex material helps evaporate moisture and it even features a keyhole pocket at the waistband to hold small essentials if necessary.

They’re machine washable, which always makes life easier and come in two different colors: black and nude, called “peach whip,” available in select sizes. They’re also on sale for $41 at Macy’s! Since these are high-waisted leggings, they would look great with a matching sports bra, giving that monochromatic look in addition to the cool mesh.

See It: Grab these Gaiam Naomi Mesh-Detail Ankle Leggings (originally $58, now just $41) at Macy’s now! Don’t love these? Check out all of the other Gaiam workout gear that Macy’s is offering at a discounted price right now.

Color-blocking

Another way to make workout clothes more fun is with colors or designs. This color-block trend has been super popular lately and Outdoor Voices did an awesome job working this fad into the super comfortable Outdoor Voices 7/8 Spring Leggings. They’re stretchy but also can re-energize thanks to a snug compression fit to support muscles and reduce fatigue and recovery time. The fabric dries quickly, too, to keep cool and comfortable. The gorgeous lilac, lavender, and dahlia pair would complement any skin tone and would look fabulous with a bright white workout tank top.

See It: Grab these Outdoor Voices 7/8 Spring Leggings at Nordstrom now for only $85! Not a fan? Check out other leggings at Nordstrom!

Animal Print

It’s super fun to branch out from our go-to athleisure picks sometimes and these Good American Core Strength High Waist Leggings in Cheetah are to die for! Not only are they fun and stylish, but they are super comfortable, high-waisted, include a back-zip pocket and flatlock seaming designed not to rub or irritate skin during an intense workout. They’re also Khloe Kardashian-approved, so we know they’re fit for an A-lister!

They would look awesome with the matching cheetah bra and our go-to black sneakers. Good American, which is all about giving women of all sizes the opportunity to feel and look great in workout gear, is always stocked with all different sizes. These specific leggings come in sizes extra-small to extra-large and are also available in plus size options.

See It: Grab these Cheetah Good American Core Strength High Waist Leggings for $109 at Nordstrom now! Not your cup of tea? Check out other leggings at Nordstrom!

Ombre

Ombre leggings are also a fun way to add a pop of color to our daily workouts. These Nike Epic Lux Running Leggings look cool thanks to an awesome watercolor effect, but they’re also very supportive and have great moisture-wicking fabric. They come in a gorgeous baby blue, white, pink, and lime green Ombre gradient and would look super chic with a white sports bra and white sneakers. The best part? They’re marked down by 50% at Nordstrom! Originally sold for $120, you can currently scoop up these babies for just $60 in select sizes.

See It: Grab these Nike Epic Lux Running Leggings at Nordstrom (originally $120, now $60) now! Not into this pair? Check out other leggings at Nordstrom!

Floral

Last but certainly not least is floral, which has been super trendy when it comes to workout leggings lately. Fun, flirty and girly, what more could we want! These Ideaology Explode Printed High-Rise Cutout Leggings are stunning and will definitely help Us stand out in the best of ways. These polyester and spandex leggings have a fun purple floral design and include a subtle mesh cutout with strappy detailing at the calves.

They’re comfortable and are the perfect leggings to elevate any new workout gear look! They would look great with a matching sports bra or even a white hoodie. Originally retailing for $50, these yoga pants are now just $35 at Macy’s in select sizes.

See It: Grab these Ideaology Explode Printed High-Rise Cutout Leggings at Macy’s (originally $50, now $35) now! Check out some of the other leggings being offered at Macy’s.

