Shiny, reflective and glossy hair that is almost like a mirror is always in, bit it’s having a very special moment right now. The look, which has been modeled by the likes of Khloe Kardashian and Olivia Culpo got a bump in popularity when the trend appeared as the signature “Rich Girl” hairstyle in the summer’s hit blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians. And now, it’s our turn to rock the fancy ‘do.

Luckily for Us, celebrity hairstylist and ghd brand ambassador Justine Marjan broke down how to create the look step by step!

To start, take fine horizontal sections and clip the hair away from the face. Grab a brush and a ghd platinum styler — those will be your tools to achieve the style. The key to pulling the whole thing off: little to no volume and a really shiny finish. So, you’re going to want to take the brush (Marjan uses a Mason Pearson) and place it on top of the section of hair creating tension at the root when you straighten. Then once you hit mid-way down, take care to place the brush underneath the section of the hair to flatiron through the ends. Also, be sure hold the iron for an extra second at the bottom for a blunt and defined finish.

Another pro tip: if you’re doing the look on yourself, it’s easier to take larger sections of hair. Marjan explains that this look is a great ‘do for short hair and blunt cuts because it really shows off precise scissor work.

When you get around the face and hairline use no-crease clips and take a toothbrush to smooth down the strands at the hairline, placing the clips to set the look’s symmetry and create sleekness. Repeat the same steps on the opposite side of the head and in the back.

To finish: run Leonor Greyl Eclat Natural over the top of the hair where there are residual fly-aways and apply just a little bit through the ends.

Then, spray a toothbrush with the TRESemme Micromist Extend Hairspray to detail around the hairline and part. Then repeat the same thing with the larger hairbrush from mid-way to the ends. And there you have it, glassy, glossy and reflective rich-girl hair for fall. Watch the whole tutorial here!

