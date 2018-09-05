Tomorrow, September 6, is going to be a great day for Glossier fans and a bad day for acne because the brand will be releasing its newest offering: the Zit Stick.

The breakout eraser is a convenient portable pen that you can carry with you on-the-go to banish any blemish that might ambush you.

The formulation contains 5% benzyoyl peroxide, tea tree oil and capryloyl salicylic acid to kill germs that cause zits and shrink the size and swelling of whatever spot that plagues you. Even better: you can swipe the antimicrobial stainless steel tip across those bad boys up to three times a day and it will dry to a translucent finish. So, no need to worry about calling more attention to the volcanic eruption on your face.

But the best part has to be that in a clinical trial of Zit Stick users found that 83% of subjects found a reduction in pimple size after three hours, while four out of fivesubjects said redness and swelling were reduced so that their pimples were less painful after six hours. And after 24 hours? Four out of five subjects said swelling was eliminated and pimples were healed faster than normal. How about them apples?

Some more specs: the little wonder wand is dermatologist-tested, vegan, gluten, soy grain protein and dairy free as well as cruelty free and you can snap one up for $14 a pop. But, since benzoyl peroxide makes skin extra sensitive to the sun, it’s even more important to wear sunscreen daily. But, hey, you already wear SPF everyday, right? Right?!

