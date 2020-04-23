Glossier Unveils Long-Awaited Hand Cream After 2 Years in the Making

Millennial-loved beauty brand, Glossier, just unveiled the newest addition to its aesthetically pleasing lineup of products: Hand Cream.

The $18 lotion is housed inside of a swanky pink pod that more than slightly resembles an Airpods charging case. It features a fun flip-top which whips open to access the dispenser, designed to administer the perfect amount of formula. Bonus points: the picturesque product fits right into the palm of your hand and thus serves as the ultimate prop for manicure pics. Key ingredients include meadowfoam seed oil and coconut fruit extract for moisture and echinacea and rosemary extract to soothe and soften skin. According to the brand, it takes just about five seconds for the formula to absorb and won't leave a greasy residue behind on surfaces.

The brand formally announced the launch via an Instagram post on Thursday, April 23. They captioned a photo of the pretty new product, “Meet Glossier Hand Cream! Fast-absorbing, nutrient-rich moisturizer in a palm-sized pod with sleek curves and super-squeezable, recyclable body. Plus: a Glossier You scent reimagined for the hands! And an attached, flip-top lid for easy, one-handed application 👍”

Curious-minded Glossier fans flocked to the comments sections with questions about the formula and the packaging. One of the most common queries was if the hand cream is refillable and recyclable.

Glossier responded,” While Hand Cream is not refillable, its pod (without cap) is recyclable 👍.” Several fans noted that they’d like the option to refill, but that’s not in the works for the brand just yet.

And this isn’t the only major news to come from the brand amid the COVID-19 quarantine. To give back to those on the front lines, the beauty brand has donated thousands of products to healthcare professions and hospital teams across the nation.

One of the most highly requested products from medical workers was hand cream. In anticipation of Glossier’s hand cream launch — which was in the works for two years — the team decided to donate the first 10,000 units to healthcare workers.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Just over a week prior to the launch, Glossier founder Emily Weiss shared a note on the brand’s site encouraging healthcare workers to request Hand Cream for their teams in increments of 25, 50, or 80.

