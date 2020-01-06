Just like that, the first major awards show of 2020 has come to a close, yet we’re still over here daydreaming about all of the stars who brought their fashion A-game. The 77th Annual Golden Globes red carpet was full of remarkable styles, but there were five ladies who stood out amongst the rest. Our picks for best dressed of the night: Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Reese Witherspoon.

This year’s red carpet saw lots of puff sleeves, plenty of sexy off-the-shoulder styles and a surprising number of bejeweled harnesses. While it was undoubtedly difficult to narrow down our list of favorites to just five fashionable stars, we managed to come to a unanimous decision.

5) Proving she’s unafraid to be bold and unique, Blanchett wowed in a yellow Mary Katrantzou gown featuring big puff sleeves and a jewel-encrusted harness. She accessorized with Pomellato jewelry and custom-dyed Stuart Weitzman shoes.

4) The always stunning Theron turned heads in a custom one-shoulder green Christian Dior Haute gown that teased a sheer black built-in corset. She topped off the breathtaking look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

3) Erivo wowed in a double take-worthy custom sequined gown by Thom Browne. She accessorized the elegant, off-the-shoulder number with Bulgari jewels — including a $3 million diamonds and sapphire necklace, paired with matching earrings and rings.

2) Ronan looked like a radiant goddess in a gold Celine slip dress by Hedi Slimane. The dress showed off some leg thanks to a high leg slit, revealing strappy heels.

1) Taking the number one spot as Golden Globes 2020 Best Dressed is the red carpet stunner Witherspoon. The Morning Show actress wore a one-shoulder Roland Mouret gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

But the pictures don’t do these dresses the justice they deserve. Watch the video above to check out every stunning detail of these looks and decide who gets your pick for best dressed of the night! For even more fashion moments from the Golden Globes, check out our gallery of all the stars who walked the 2020 red carpet!