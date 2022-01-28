Grimes: I Want to Be ‘Totally Covered’ in Alien Tattoos

Head to toe tattoos! Grimes is determined to have white ink on every inch of her body. The 33-year-old musician, who shares son X Æ A-12 with Elon Musk, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 28, to give an update on her “amazing” alien-inspired ink.

“The long slow effort to have a full alien body — gna be totally covered in white ink/…post-human,” she captioned an image of graphic lines on her torso.

Grimes has been working on covering her body in extra-terrestrial inspired designs for quite some time. In April 2021 she worked with tattoo artist Jaycob and graphic designer Nusi Querofor for a tattoo that covered her entire back.

“Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer braid of @nusiquero. Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha and it’ll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars,” the “Player of Games” singer captioned her Instagram post at the time.

The untraditional ink obviously sparked the interest of fans, with many taking to the comments section. “This is fire,” a user wrote, while another said, “Yeah that is dope. Truly foreign, but beautiful.” Someone else added: “Wow, so stunning! It’s a very unique tattoo design. I’ve never seen a tattoo like this before.”

In addition to her white ink, the Canadian has a handful of other tattoos in her collection. But get this: she doesn’t decide what she wants until the very last second.

“I never decide until 10 minutes before I’m getting a tattoo what it’s going to be,” she told Teen Vogue in 2016.

While her decisions may be spur of the moment, she has accumulated over 16 designs through the years. On her hands alone, she has the word “Beautiful,” which was given to her for free in New Zealand, the number eight, chain designs and more.

She also added a geometric design on her middle finger in November 2016. Tattoo artist Delphine Noiztoy shared an image of her work at the time, explaining that the design was achieved through dot work. One of her largest designs is a brush stroke arrow on her calf. Grimes returned to Noiztoy in January 2017 for the work. While it looks abstract, it contains a Russian word that translates to “quiet.”

While Grimes works with tattoo artists majority of the time, she also inks herself on occasion. A fan page documented an Instagram Stories that singer shared in 2017 in which she takes credit for a stick and poke tattoo above her knee.

“Self administered,” she captioned a picture of the design. “Received a gift of nice professional needles so I’m opening my tattoo shop where all tattoo r free as long as ur cool.”