Lots of love! Gwen Stefani tied the knot to Blake Shelton this weekend, and after sharing photos of her gorgeous wedding gowns (yes, there were two), it’s safe to say that the dresses were just as magnificent as they were meaningful.

The 51-year-old singer turned to designer Vera Wang for her frocks, stunning in separate designs for both the ceremony and the reception.

To say “I do,” The Voice judge looked absolutely breathtaking in a traditional gown. But, it was the detail that took her look to the next level.

“She chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back,” Vera Wang explained via Instagram.

While the dress made a powerful statement on its own, it was the “Sweet Escape” singer’s veil that carried a sweet message for Shelton, 45, and her three children. Stefani shares sons Kingston Rossdale, 15, Zuma Rossdale, 12, and Apollo Rossdale, 7, with ex Gavin Rossdale.

“The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil,” the designer continued.

Fast forward to the party, and the “Hollaback Girl” singer switched into a fun and fabulous mini dress. As she so eloquently put it: “You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton.”

“For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequins embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt,” Vera Wang said.

Following the same tune as her first gown, the mini dress had a sentimental touch. “The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple,” the brand added. “They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”

An added bonus? She slipped on a pair of custom Le Silla cowgirl boots. After all, it’s only appropriate to get into theme when marrying one of country music’s biggest stars!

When it came to bling, the beautiful bride didn’t skimp out either. She wore a custom VRAI necklace, which was made with sustainably created diamonds.

The two made their love official on Saturday, July 3 on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, Us Weekly confirmed.

“July 3rd 2021 dream do come true !!!❤️🙏🏻,” the California native wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 5, sharing a series of gorgeous photos from her nuptials.