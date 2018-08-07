As the founder of wellness mecca Goop, it should come as no surprise that Gwyneth Paltrow has a pretty extensive beauty routine, but now we know just how exhaustive it is — and how much it will cost you to get that GP glow.

In a video for Harper’s Bazaar, the mom of two walks through her summer nighttime ritual, which includes bodycare, haircare and skincare applied both in and out of the shower. All her go-to products are, naturally, available via Goop, so we did a little a math to figure out just how much it costs to practice Gwyneth’s pre-bed selfcare and conservative estimates put it at about $550.

So what exactly does all those dollar signs get you? Well, for starters, Paltrow likes to dry brush (an exfoliation technique that involves stroking a firm-bristle brush on dry skin for reported smoothing- and circulation-boosting benefits) every night *before* getting in the shower. While she doesn’t shoutout her preferred brush by name in the clip, there is a $15 one from The Organic Pharmacy on her website that has a convenient long and short handle for easy use. Once in the shower, she is all about the scrubs. She massages the $40 G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub all over because it “leaves skin feeling so smooth and with a beautiful glow,” and she cleanses her hair and scalp with the $42 G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo.

Clearly a big fan of exfoliating, GP’s nightly routine is chock full of products that slough away dead skin cells. After getting out of the shower, she applies the $125 Goop Exfoliating Instant Facial on her face that she calls “a professional facial in a jar.” While the instructions say to use the combo chemical/physical exfoliant three times a week, Paltrow goes for it every night. After leaving it on until it “tingles” (that’s the alpha and beta hydroxy acids getting to work), she rubs the plant-based cellulose beads in circular motions, before wiping it all away with a warm washcloth.

Next, she works to add moisture — but it doesn’t come cheap. She applies the cult-favorite $185 Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum to nourish her “drier” skin, and then addresses her eye area with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s $140 Eye Cream. Since Gwyneth is spending the warm weather months on the humid East Coast in her Hamptons home, she skips night cream. But, come winter in arid Southern California, you better believe she adds one to the routine (sadly, no word on her fave).

During the colder months, Paltrow also says she likes to use a body oil and a rich body cream like the $39 Beautycounter Body Butter to keep skin supple. But one product she uses year-round is the wallet-friendly $12 Love + Sage Sunday Morning Lip Balm, which includes shea butter, coconut oil, beeswax, jojoba, castor oil and argan oil for your softest pout yet.

So there you have it. Paltrow’s summer stash (not including the body cream) rings in at $559, and her winter routine would likely total quite a bit more when you factor in the extra steps, but there is no denying the pricey haul is working wonders for the 45-year-old HBIC.

