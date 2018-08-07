As any fashion expert will tell you the sign of a truly great outfit often comes down to an adept combination of expensive and affordable pieces. And the same thing also applies to beauty looks. Proof: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s makeup for the premiere of The Meg (her fiance Jason Statham’s new film) in LA on Monday, August 6.

The beat came courtesy of beauty whiz Patrick Ta who concocted a sculpted and enhanced makeup style for the supermodel that defined her features, but still remained neutral save for a killer highlight in her inner corners and along her so-sharp-you-could-cut-yourself cheekbones.

But the subtle mastery of this naturally beautiful makeup is the combination of products that Ta used to create it. For Huntington-Whiteley’s flawless complexion, Ta employed La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation ($120), which in dead presidents runs you a cool Benjamin and change — or $120 to be exact. But her bronzed and elegant eye was created with the upcoming Maybelline Soda Pop Palette ($14). Ta blended the shade Cola Float through the crease and then wiggled the shade Root Beer along the lash line to make RHW’s peepers pop.

With a makeup look so sophisticated, it’s no wonder that the beauty entrepreneur kept her signature honey-blond strands swept back and opted to go low-key with a pair of gold door-knocker earrings. It’s a mix that works together beautifully.

