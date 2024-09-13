Gymnast and TikTok star Olivia “Livvy” Dunne exclusively broke down to Us Weekly all the essentials she keeps in her YSL purse — even dog treats.

Some of her must-haves include multiple lip glosses, earbuds and Excedrin to treat any sudden migraines. When it comes to her pout, Dunne — whose favorite smaller purse is the Gucci Ophidia bag — is adamant about staying hydrated. To do so, she relies on Hailey Bieber’s Rhode peptide Lip Tint, which she told Us all her friends ask to borrow. The rest of Dunne’s lip combo includes the Revlon ColorStay Long Wear Lip Liner in Sienna and Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey.

Dunne, who is featured in Prime Video’s documentary The Money Game, also keeps gift cards in her purse, lotion, mints and more. She never leaves home without her student ID/Tiger Card, which gets her into all the facilities at Louisiana State University. (Dunne is currently a 5th year at the school, majoring in communication studies and competing in gymnastics.)

Keep scrolling to find out everything Dunne keeps in her designer bag:

With reporting by Sarah Jones

Earbuds

Dunne never leaves home without headphones, especially those “which have the wire” attached. “I like how it looks very Y2K,” she quipped to Us.

Lip Products

“I don’t have a makeup bag,” Dunne noted while pulling out the Rhode Lip Tint, Revlon ColorStay Long Wear Lip Liner in Sienna and Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. “I just let everything float around unorganized.”

Dog Treats

“My dog is my best friend,” Dunne gushed to Us about her golden retriever, named Roux. “I always need treats.”

A Photo of Her Boyfriend

Dunne has been dating her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes, since 2023 and keeps Polaroid of the two in her bag.

Excedrin

She’s always ready to shoo away a migraine with Excedrin. “It has a little bit of caffeine in case I need a little kick,” she told Us.

Tiger Card

Dunne’s Tiger Card gives her access to all facilities at Louisiana State University. She also has the credentials for PNC Park, where the Pirates play. “I can kind of go wherever I want with it, which is pretty cool,” she told Us.

Perfume

Dunne’s go-to scent is Anthropologie’s Outremer Eau plate en Vanille, but she told Us it once spilled inside her bag.

Nautica Sunglasses

“Right now I have three pairs of glasses in there which is a bit excessive,” Dunne joked to Us, noting one of the pairs is from Nautica.

Aveeno Lotion

The gymnast is always ready to keep her skin hydrated with Aveeno lotion.

A Hairbrush

“My travel must haves is a mini hairbrush,” Dunne told Us.

A Wallet

Dunne explained that she bought a matching Gucci wallet to go along with her purse. Inside, she keeps her license, credit cards and gift cards to “Sephora, Ulta, [and] Starbucks.”