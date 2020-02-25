Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is no stranger to a trip to the tattoo parlor. The 23-year-old supermodel has over 30 designs, including “Baldwin” in script on her middle finger, the word “sleek” on her neck, a chevron pattern on her pinky finger — and so many more.

In an interview with Refinery29, the BareMinerals ambassador opened up about her extensive tattoo collection, elaborating on the meaning behind some of the designs and her favorite one of all.

The most meaningful tattoo inked onto the star’s body is a tribute to her parents’ love. The little roman numeral design lives on the side of her left wrist, signifying the day her dad, Stephen Baldwin, married her mom, Kenya Baldwin on June 10, 1990.

“My parents are still married to this day and it was the first tattoo I ever got,” the blonde beauty told the outlet. She visited celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy to get the design in January 2015 and has been a frequent client ever since. “I was scared they were going to get mad, but I was like, ‘It’s dedicated to you!’”

They couldn’t get that mad because, after all, they have tattoos, too. “My dad has a million, but my mom only has one ankle tattoo and she’s like, ‘It was hooooorrible, it was so painful!’ Now I’m into the 30s of tattoos and I’m like, it’s not that bad!”

And Baldwin’s favorite design is an itty-bitty heart on her left collarbone, which she got from Jon Boy in April 2018. “It’s dainty and cute,” she explained. “I don’t have a tattoo that I regret because nothing is big enough to have been a terrible idea, which I’m happy about. I was nervous about doing my hand, but I ended up loving it.”

Apparently, the tattoo-lover already has an idea of what she wants next! “I have one in mind that was actually said in a sermon I listened to yesterday at church,” she teased. “I don’t want to say yet, but I will definitely post it when I get it done.”

