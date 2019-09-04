



Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) just got a surprising new neck tattoo that might be inspired by Taylor Swift’s most recent album!

Glossier Just Teamed Up With BarkBox to Launch Limited-Edition Dog Toys Inspired by the Brand’s Bestselling Beauty Products

Her go-to tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, posted a photo to Instagram showing off the model’s new ink on September 4. Written in delicate, playful script just below Baldwin’s itty-bitty cross tattoo is the word “lover,” which also happens to be the name of Taylor Swift’s new album, released on August 23.

The celebrity tattoo artist captioned the photo, “Love always wins ✒️💓.” He doesn’t mention whether or not the tattoo has anything to Swift, but the tattoo certainly bears resemblance to the cursive font on Swift’s album cover.

View this post on Instagram Love always wins ✒️💓 @haileybieber #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Sep 3, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

Fans took to social media with many feelings about what the tattoo could mean. One user perfectly described a lot of her followers’ feelings on the matter, “Hailey Baldwin got ‘Lover’ tattooed and maybe it’s not because of Lover by Taylor but the font is literally almost the same I don’t know what to do with this information.”

Ariana Grande Is Suing Forever 21 for Using a Look-Alike Model in Social Media Campaign

An Instagram user left a detailed response on Dr. Woo’s Instagram photo, shutting down rumors that the tat has anything to do with Swift: “Yesssss she is a lover and so should everyone should be, a lover💓 Also I know people gonna mention Taylor Swift, but lemme tell you except for her album, LOVER is a English word which have certain meaning to define something. Not everything revolves around your idol. Not a hater bye.”

While some are still convinced that the tattoo is, indeed, Swift-inspired, others believe it’s simply to show her love for hubbie, Justin Bieber. Either way, the new ink is a pretty addition to the model’s collection of 19 elegant tattoos.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!