Hailey Bieber is open to feedback on her Rhode Pocket Blushes.

Beauty reviewer Golloria George took to TikTok on Sunday, September 1, to reveal that Bieber, 27, called her to take “accountability” over her blushes finishing “ashy” on darker skin tones.

“This is why I ‘complain,’” George, 23, said while applying the newly-formulated pigment on her cheeks. “You see how beautifully flushed I am without looking ashy? This is why you advocate for yourself. You see what happens when you’re not complacent? And that’s what we call redemption.”

“Bravo,” George captioned the post. “Your voice can elicit change. Wonderfully done, thank you for listening to black women!”

Goerge continued to gush about Hailey — who gave birth to her first baby with husband Justin Bieber last month — in the comments section, sharing that the Rhode founder “listened” and “made sure that I was compensated for shade consulting.”

George originally tested the Rhode blushes via TikTok in August. “Zooming in so you can see this sick work,” George said after blending out the hot pink Juice Box shade. As she continued to test out other shades of the blushes, George raised her eyebrows.

“I just feel like in 2024 if you’re gonna drop anything complexion, then it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion,” George expressed. “The ash was really serious. She needs some work.”

In a separate video, George again tried out the Rhode blushes after fans advised her to apply “more” of the product on her face. “It looks worse,” she said as the blush did not blend into her face. “Shocking. Still very ashy.”

Hailey launched her Pocket Blushes in June. The cream formula — which retails for $24 — is meant to melt into the skin and have a satin finish. The product ranges in six colors, from bubblegum pink to a bronze terracotta.