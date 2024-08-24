Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justin Bieber are new parents after welcoming their first baby.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin, 30, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 23, revealing their little one’s name is Jack Blues Bieber. The musician shared a photo of their son’s foot wrapped in a blanket to announce his arrival.

The couple announced Hailey’s pregnancy via Instagram in May, sharing a series of photos and videos that showed off her baby bump as the pair renewed their vows. In the pictures, Justin acted as photographer while Hailey cradled her belly before he joined her in another shot where they both placed their hands on her stomach.

Shortly after the reveal, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Justin and Hailey “couldn’t be more excited” to become parents.

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” the insider added.

While the two “have gone through hard times recently,” the source noted that “this feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments,” the insider continued. “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. They held a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina one year later.

In May 2023, Hailey expressed her fears about raising a child in the spotlight. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

As for Justin’s reaction to Hailey’s hesitation, a source told Us at the time that he supported her timeline for starting their family.

“He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about,” the insider said. “Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

After five years of marriage, a separate source revealed in February that Justin and Hailey are “in a good place now” following some “growing pains in the beginning” of their union. According to the insider, “Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful.”