Hailey Bieber risked sweating up a storm — in the name of fashion — when she dared to wear a thick suit in 90-degree weather during New York Fashion Week.

Bieber, 26, showed off her outfit via Instagram on Thursday, September 7, which included an oversized brown checkered blazer and a matching skirt. She teamed the pieces with a plunging black latex bodysuit, which gave the look some edge. Bieber completed the ensemble with pointed-toe chocolate pumps by Saint Laurent and a gold ankle bracelet.

For glam, Bieber rocked a glowing face thanks to bronzer, highlight, blush and a glossy lip. She wore her hair in a sleek bun with face-framing tendrils.

“Hot AF in NY but also fashion week,” Bieber wrote over the snap in reference to New York’s blazing conditions. (Meteorologists reported earlier this month that after Labor Day, temperatures across the Tri-State area would be increasingly high for several days.)

Bieber donned the getup at the third annual WWD x Footwear News x Beauty Inc. Women in Power event, which celebrated the accomplishments of women in fashion, beauty and retail. Bieber made the list due to her beauty brand Rhode, which she launched last year. Alongside the brand, Bieber unveiled Rhode Futures Foundation, which provides women — particularly women of color — with resources to “direct their own futures” through three organizations Accion Opportunity Fund, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and the LIFT Family Goal Fund per the website. Rhode has committed to a minimum of 1 percent of sales to support these efforts.

In a statement to WWD, Bieber shared, “As women, we can use our power to champion each other, which is why I created the Rhodes Future Foundation. It was incredibly important to me to bring this to life at the same time as my brand, Rhode, to use my platform to uplift and invest in solutions that position women to direct their own futures.”

She added, “The results we’ve seen from the foundation in the last year alone are reflective of the impact that women-led brands can create, and we’re so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together with our community.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Bieber gushed about the honor at the event, explaining that she’s “super excited, honored and grateful to be a part of this list.”

In addition to Bieber, the initiative celebrated Jennifer Coolidge, stylist June Ambrose, Louis Vuitton’s Francesca Amfitheatrof, Christian Dior Couture chief executive officer Delphine Arnault, former politician Alessandra Biaggi, designer Grace Wales Bonner, Bath & Body works CEO Gina Boswell and more.