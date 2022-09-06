Cue the fireworks! Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Scott Disick got festive this weekend in celebration of Labor Day.

“Labor Day weekend was a good 1! Nothing like fam bam,” Disick, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 5, alongside a carousel of photos that included himself driving a boat with daughter Penelope, 10, son Reign, 7 – whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 9.

The reality star, who also shares sons Mason, 12, with the Poosh Founder, 43, dressed casually for the day of relaxation, with a black tee and light blue hat and a pair of sunnies. Penelope, for her part, put safety first by donning a bright red lifejacket with her otherwise all-black ensemble. Reign and North followed suit, sporting their own blue and green vests, respectively.

“Love this & ur mini-mes … All soo cute!” one fan commented under the sweet snap.

Kourtney, meanwhile, opted for a different kind of holiday weekend. The reality star posted a variety of clips and pictures via her Instagram Story on Monday, seemingly on vacation at a remote cabin by an unidentified lake.

“Breakfast delivery,” one photo of the landscape was captioned, while another — a snap of a quaint kitchen — simply linked out to an “all-natural cures for a hangover.”

While Kardashian chose a more remote Labor Day, Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel enjoyed her festivities among a group of her loved ones — including fiancé Paul Bernon and daughter Bryn, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“Thanks 2022! It’s been a whale of a summer! I changed my life. I decided to speak freely without fear, to take most of my business obligations off the board, to do only what I’m passionate about, to travel, to love and to only do what feels truthful to me! Xo,” she wrote alongside a compilation video of her weekend adventures.

The Skinnygirl mogul made headlines earlier this month when she stressed the harmful influence photoshopped images can have on a person’s body image.

At the time, Frankel posted two bikini photos via Instagram that showed her posing at the beach. While the first pic was highly altered, the second shot was unedited. The “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast host then shared a side-by-side comparison of the two images, explaining that she uploaded the post to prove a point.

“This is NOT what I look like … and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me,” she wrote in the caption. “But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten …”

She continued, “Filtering is lying. It is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational.”

Scroll down to see how more of your favorite stars celebrated Labor Day: