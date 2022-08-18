Getting to know one another. Brett Oppenheim and Samantha Abdul sparked rumors of a budding romance after they were spotted on a dinner date.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, and Abdul, were seen matching in all black during an outing in Beverly Hills on Saturday, August 13.

Days later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were keeping things casual for now. “They’re spending time together and enjoying each other’s company,” an insider shared about Oppenheim and Abdul.

Before his connection with Abdul, the Oppenheim Group cofounder previously dated Tina Louise. In December 2021, the Australian model, 41, confirmed that the twosome called it quits after less than one year together.

“Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends,” the Sugar Taco restaurant owner wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

Oppenheim, for his part, gushed about his ex following their split. “Tina is the most genuine, loving [and] beautiful woman I could ever dreamed of with the most breathtaking smile. I will always love her and be her friend,” the Netflix personality captioned an Instagram post that same month.

He added: “I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship.”

Brett’s split came shortly after his twin brother, Jason Oppenheim, pulled the plug on his relationship with Chrishell Stause. “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another,” Jason, 45, wrote in a message posted via his Instagram Stories in December 2021. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

The former soap opera actress, 41, also addressed the breakup, writing via Instagram, “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly,”

Stause, who has since started dating musician G Flip, noted that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t” when it came to having children, a milestone she and Jason didn’t agree on during their relationship.

“All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best. No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always love and be extremely grateful for opportunities I have been given,” she concluded. “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Abdul and Brett: