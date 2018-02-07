We’ve all been there — you wake up on a day that your hair absolutely needs to look perfect, and you don’t have time to start from scratch, but it doesn’t look as polished as it needs to. It’s the worst feeling ever, but luckily for Us, celebrity Hairstylist and founder of the cult-fave Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa, has the secret to solving your it-might-be-a-bad-hair-day panic and she shared it with us! Get this: not only does it take less than10minutes, you can totally fake a voluminous, bouncy blowout that is prim and polished with a flatiron! And she showed Us exactly how to pull it off!

Potempa is the mastermind behind not only the most envy-inducing beachy waves you’ve ever seen (think serious#VSvibes), but she also crafted Karlie Kloss’s glamorous and smooth blowout for the CMA Awards that had an oh-so slight voluminous wave. And it turns out, her secret to a groomed and polished blowout without actually starting with wet hair starts with the tool. The Beach Waver Coast Pro — it’s a flat iron with an attachment that mimics a round brush.

According to Potempa, the key to creating a faux blowout when you’re short on time is to section your hair. First and foremost, always start from the bottom of your head and work your way up — and if your hair is more textured, be sure to work with smaller sections to get more control.

With each section, Potempa advises that you start at the root and go along the length of the hair to smooth it, rolling it under at the end to create the illusion that you used a round brush. Also, be sure to hold the iron parallel to the hair section for the most seamless look possible.

Once you’ve gone over your entire head, brush your strands and flip them to one side. Finish by spraying with some hairspray and rolling the can over any flyaways to tame them. And there you have it: a blowout that takes less than ten minutes and doesn’t involve actually getting a blowout. Who says it has to take a glam squad to look as sleek as Kate Middleton?

Watch the video to see all these tips in action!

