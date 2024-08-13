Halle Berry turned up the heat at The Union premiere.

Berry, 57, went nearly naked in a lacy outfit while attending the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie, The Union, on Monday, August 12. Her getup featured a see-through bodysuit featuring plunging neckline, sheer long sleeves and lace embellishments over her bust and abs. Berry complemented her look with a matching lace miniskirt and pointed-toe heels. The actress, who plays Roxanne in the movie, accessorized with gold rings and dainty diamond earrings.

On the red carpet, Berry turned around and showed off the cheeky back of her outfit.

For glam, Berry donned a full beat including rosy pink eyeshadow, highlighted and contoured cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, mascara and glossy lips. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and curled.

Berry also posed with costar Mark Wahlberg, who plays Mike McKenna in the film, which is set to hit Netflix on Friday, August 16. Wahlberg, 53, opted for a white T-shirt, navy blue jacket, dark pants and crisp sneakers.

This isn’t the first time Berry has wowed in a sheer design. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, she donned an Oscar de la Renta frock featuring a black bodysuit covered up by black tulle complete with glittery bows. Berry teamed the garment with silver pumps and diamond embellished earrings.

Her makeup consisted of soft eyeshadow, long lashes and nude lips. Her hair was parted down the side and worn in an updo with her bangs curled.

Berry also wore a see-through design while attending VH1’s 2nd annual Dear Mama event in Pasadena, California. Her getup featured a one-shoulder top complete with a sheer snakeskin pattern and a black bralette. Berry topped her look off with black trousers featuring thigh-high slits and platform bedazzled heels.