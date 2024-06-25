Halsey is going for gold.

The “Without Me” singer glittered in a sequinned midriff-baring gold gown featuring hip cutouts as she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, MaXXXine, on Monday, June 24.

Halsey’s retro disco look, complete with big hair, is a nod to the movie set in 1980s Hollywood.

The star’s shimmery ensemble is courtesy of Bronx and Banco, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s very Hollywood,” Halsey told the outlet. “I wanted a little bit of late ’70s, early ’80s Cher, you know what I mean? The big hair and the open tummy silhouette, and a little Grace Jones in the face with the eye makeup. I was kind of looking to those divas who were turning the times at the end of ’70s, catching up to the ’80s.”

Halsey was joined on the red carpet by costars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki — who also wore a shiny two-piece ensemble — Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito and director Ti West.

MaXXXine is the third installment in West’s horror franchise that launched with X and Pearl, both released in 2022. The movie catches up with Goth’s Maxine after the events of X as she tries to make it big in Hollywood.

“I was a huge fan of the first two films, and I obviously loved Ti as a human being overall,” Halsey told The Hollywood Reporter. “I actually just met up with Ti to talk about films, music and generally everything. MaXXXine sort of came up organically and I told him that I would love to audition. He said, ‘Great, send in a tape.’ But I didn’t think there was a chance in hell that I was going to get this.”

Halsey admits she didn’t think she’d get far in the casting process but was shocked when she got a callback.

“I was, like, ‘Shut up! Are you kidding me?’ Then the real panic set it because then I realized I had to actually then do it,” she added.

Monday’s premiere marks Halsey’s first red carpet appearance since opening up about her lupus diagnosis earlier this month.

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” Halsey, 29, wrote via Instagram on June 5. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

She continued, “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”