Halsey has disclosed her recent health conditions.

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” Halsey, 29, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

She continued, “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, further noted that she “can’t wait to get back where [they] belong” and perform for fans again. Several hours earlier, the singer noted via Instagram that she was “lucky to be alive” following a secret health battle. Without disclosing her diagnoses at the time, Halsey revealed the scare inspired new song “The End.”

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / and then they lay it on me,” Halsey sings. “And at first, it was my brain / then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

She continues, “When I met you, I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine ’cause I’m racing against time / And I know it’s not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8? / ‘Cause my treatment starts today.”

On Wednesday, Halsey noted that she was grateful for the fan support of the single.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release,” Halsey concluded their social media post. I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share.”

In addition to her Lupus and lymphoproliferative disorder battles, Halsey has also struggled with endometriosis.

“Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship … the next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” Halsey said on The Doctors in 2018. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. There’s a lot of times when you’re sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself. You’re sick, you don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, you don’t feel like there’s much hope.”

Halsey learned that she had endometriosis amid a series of fertility struggles and past miscarriages. She later welcomed son Ender in July 2021 with now-ex Alev Aydin.