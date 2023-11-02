Halsey and Avan Jogia are no longer hiding their love. The couple is Instagram official and has no problem packing on the PDA.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 when they were photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six at the time.

That same month, Us Weekly confirmed that things between Halsey (whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and Jogia were “getting more serious” as they continued to hang out.

“Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together,” a source told Us in September 2023. “He’s been with her day and night. While she’s working or with her son, Avan’s been there to support her. He even goes on errands and coffee runs. They seem like a good team.”

Related: Halsey's Dating History Through the Years Not so bad at love! Halsey has had her fair share of romances through the years, being linked to multiple famous men. In January 2021, the singer (whose real name is Ashley Frangipane) announced that she was pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. However, it wasn’t the first time she considered having children. […]

The following month, Halsey hard-launched their relationship with Jogia when attending the Luis De Javier fashion show in October 2023. They uploaded a series of Instagram photos, two of which included Jogia.

In the first image, the two were standing next to each other holding hands, Halsey also had their hand in his pocket. In a second picture, Jogia had his arm around Halsey as they posed in matching outfits.

Later that month, the couple proved they were going strong with matching Halloween costumes.

Halsey and Jogia’s relationship came after the “Nightmare” singer split from longtime boyfriend Alev Aydin, whom they started dating in 2019. Us confirmed in April 2023, that Halsey had filed for full custody of their son, Ender, who was born in July 2021. Halsey sought joint legal custody and visitation rights for their ex, court documents show. The former flames eventually reached an amicable custody arrangement.

Despite the breakup, and the singer’s new relationship, there’s no bad blood between Halsey and Alev. A source told Us in September 2023 that they were “getting along and coparenting well,” during an outing that same month.

That being said, Halsey seems happy with Jogia. Keep scrolling for a timeline of their whirlwind romance:

June 2023

While romance rumors didn’t start swirling until months later, eagle-eyed fans spotted Halsey and Jogia on vacation in Barcelona, Spain.

September 2023

When the duo were photographed packing on the PDA during a date night in L.A., the relationship speculation started.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Everything Halsey Has Said About Having Kids Over the Years A long time coming! Halsey has been very vocal about their future family plans prior to their January 2021 pregnancy announcement. The singer debuted their baby bump in an Instagram slideshow captioned, “Surprise.” The New Jersey native wore a crochet top and unbuttoned jeans in the maternity shoot pics, tagging their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, on […]

That same month Us obtained photos of Jogia leaving Halsey’s home amid the budding romance. A source told Us that Jogia showed Halsey a lot of “support.”

October 2023

Halsey and Jogia took things to the next level by making their relationship Instagram official. The couple dressed up as a siren and sailor for Halloween and showed off their look. “Here is a lighthouse in the middle of the deep,” Halsey captioned photos of the costume, referencing the lyrics to their song “Lighthouse.”