Halsey broke down into tears while sharing her secret health battle with fans on Tuesday, June 4.

“Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive,” Halsey, 29, captioned a series of videos via Instagram documenting her health journey. “Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. out now.”

While the “Bad At Love” singer didn’t share her exact diagnosis, she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her post.

Halsey revealed in one clip that she felt “like an old lady” during her illness and treatment.

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. [When] I’m 30, I’m having a rebirth,” she declared while rubbing down her legs on the couch. “I’m not going to be sick. I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy. I’m just going to get to redo my 20s and 30s.”

Halsey documented “day 1” of her treatment in a second clip. She proceeded to give fans glimpses of her hospital stays, including moments of crying, smiling and sleeping during the highs and lows.

In a lighter moment, the singer shared a video of herself in the studio working on her new track, “The End,” which she wrote during the hard season of her life. Fans can listen to the full song now.