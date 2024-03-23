Halsey is not here for the royal watchers who fervently speculated on Princess Kate Middleton’s health diagnosis and cancer battle.

“Hope the people and media who sensationalized a woman’s desire for privacy following a known health incident are experiencing regret and remorse,” Halsey, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 22. “And by the way, that would stand even without the terrible news of her journey.”

The pop star continued, “I understand that when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand. But God forbid someone needs a few weeks or months, it’s no one’s business why.”

The internet began speculating about Kate’s health in January after Kensington Palace revealed that she had undergone a successful abdominal surgery. As Kate, 42, recovered privately, rumors swirled about the nature of her condition since she hadn’t made a public appearance since December 2023 at Christmastime. Kate has since been spotted on three separate outings in March through blurry photos, which caused further speculation.

Despite rampant rumors and conspiracy theories, Kate and the palace initially refused to disclose her condition. As of Friday, Kate was ready to go public, revealing in a video message that she has cancer, though she did not provide any specific details about her diagnosis.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate said in a video message released by Kensington Palace. “This, of course, came as a huge shock, and [Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate and William, 41, decided to wait to share her diagnosis until they had a chance to explain the situation to their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. They had wanted to wait until their kids’ school went on Easter break.

Halsey, who themself has been candid about battling endometriosis and other fertility challenges, noted that it can be a struggle to navigate such difficult situations amid living as a public figure.

“With respect to public life, who you are and how you’re doing when you ‘sign up for this’ is subject to change at any moment,” Halsey noted in their social media statement. “And the newly changed ‘you’ in place (for whatever amount of time; days weeks years) may not have the same stamina or tolerance.”