Hot mama! Halsey has officially made their grand return to the red carpet — giving their fashion a dark twist.

The 26-year-old singer, who welcomed their first child, Ender, in July, made a statement at the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power premiere on Wednesday, August 28.

And the About Face founder pulled out all the stops for the event, committing to an all-black ensemble. “❤️‍🔥heart of darkness❤️‍🔥,” they captioned their Instagram post, channelling a gothic Little Red Riding Hood.

Styled by Law Roach, who also works with Zendaya, the new mom wore a Dolce and Gabbana mini dress with a bustier-like top, sheer black gloves, thigh-high tights and a sheer shawl meets hood.

Halsey’s jewelry, which was provided by Loree Rodkin, was just as much of a standout. They rocked a massive cross necklace and rings from the brand. The sparkler that stole the show though was a heart pendant attached to the designer dress.

And when it came to glam, the “Without Me” singer obviously went all out. They rocked black baby bangs and red hair, completing the whole edgy, mysterious, dark magic vibe of it all.

The “Be Kind” singer’s makeup, which was completed by Raoul Alejandro, oozed romance, focusing on deep reds and sultry eye makeup. The bold look, which featured white eyeliner in the tightline, a smoky red shadow and gold tears, made Halsey’s eyes pop.

Of course, Alejandro employed the use of the beauty boss’s own brand, using About Face lipstick and highlighter.

Fans were quick to applaud the star’s statement-making look, many commenting on Halsey’s dedication to the image.

“There is literally not a single look that she can’t pull off,” a user wrote, while someone else said: “OH MY GOD SLAYYYYYYY QUEEN.”

Others simply couldn’t get over her post-baby body. “I can’t believe I saw u give birth last night,” Benny Blanco wrote. “BODDYY what can’t she do,” another person added with a string of fire emojis.

Halsey announced the birth of her child, who they welcomed with boyfriend Alev Aydin, via Instagram earlier this summer. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric brith. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” they captioned the post at the time, sharing a photo from the hospital.

In the time that’s passed, the singer has shared multiple breast feeding pictures on social media, as well as some snaps of stretch marks. “Well … This is what it look like,” they captioned a post.