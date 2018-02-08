She may be bad at love, but she is great a keeping us guessing on the hair front! From a shaved head to a bright blue wig, Halsey has experimented with just about every hairstyle imaginable, but she managed to surprise us this week when she stepped out for New York Fashion Week sporting two very different variations of her new blonde pixie cut. Whether you are looking for Old Hollywood glamour or downtown cool, the singer’s latest looks are giving Us a serious dose of short hair styling inspiration.

At the amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, February 7, the singer (who later performed at the event) was seemingly channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe when she hit the red carpet in a strapless black Georges Hobeika gown that showed some serious leg with a dangerously thigh-high slit, Jimmy Choo stilettos and a blinding amount of Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She completed the retro-glam look with a smoky eye, red lip and voluminous crop.

Hairstyle David Colvin modernized the classic short hair style by adding an off-center part and some major lift at the crown. Halsey’s dark roots peeking through her icy blonde locks added the right amount of undone edge.

Just one day earlier, Halsey turned heads at the Tom Ford Men’s February 2018 show at the Park Avenue Armory on Tuesday, February 6, with a sleek short ‘do. Rocking a decidedly more downtown look, the singer wore a revealing nude bodysuit and low-waisted pants by the designer, which she topped off with a pixie cut.

Colvin used the same side part in this look but seemingly turned to the flatiron instead of a curling wand to create wispy side bangs, while slicking back the rest of the singer’s hair.

One haircut, two totally different looks — it’s all in the styling, folks, so whether you’re looking for uptown glam or downtown chic, Halsey proves a pixie cut can work both ways!

