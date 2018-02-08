If you ever doubted Bella Hadid’s supermodel style chops, let her latest outfit settle the score once and for all. The fashionista stepped out for a press engagement for Bulgari in Times Square in NYC wearing the extra outfit to end all extra outfits — and it even included vintage Vivienne Westwood.

It takes serious style savvy to pull of an outfit with so many components (let alone wear sunglasses at night), so we’ll break down the look for you layer by layer. The centerpiece of the whole look was Bella’s knitted cutout Vivienne Westwood that dated back to 1991. The top has a mock neck and a keyhole neckline that displayed ample cleavage as well as the Westwood insignia, and the bottom of the top has the graduated bottom of a corset, showing slivers of skin above her pants.

Which brings us to Bella’s choice of legwear: Masha Ma high waisted cropped leather pants with a slight flare. Of course, Bella also rocked the matching Masha Ma leather blazer to complete the clothing part of her ensemble.

But no Bella look is complete without major accessories. The Bulgari model wore Liudmila Drury Lane 100 Sandals (which look like boots with lace ups that reveal your skin beneath — very Carrie Bradshaw!). She also tossed on Roberi and Fraud Frances shades and a Bulgari Serpenti Forever Flap Cover Bag. See? We told you the look was extra.

To give the look a little, uh, extra something, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin gave the covergirl a Supermodel era-sleek high pony with a slight side part in the front — only fitting for any outfit that just screams Linda Evangelista.

