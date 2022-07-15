Halsey has a new look! The musician debuted an edgy haircut, and it’s serving retro vibes.

“Return of my mullet,” the New Jersey native, 27, captioned a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 13. In the clip, the hitmaker showed off the edgy blonde look, giving the camera a sultry pout. “And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo,” Halsey said of their glam. To complement the new ‘do, Halsey rocked dangling earrings and a sheer T-shirt layered over a black bra.

One day later, Halsey showcased a different look in a series of photos celebrating their son Ender’s 1st birthday. In the carousel of images, Halsey is seen rocking a jet black mane with soft curls as they cradled their little one.

“My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!” Halsey captioned the Thursday, July 14, social media post. “Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley! 🌈.”

Ender’s birthday comes after Halsey opened up about their prior struggles to conceive in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a safe abortion last month.

“I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy,” they told Vogue in an interview published on July 1. “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention.”

The “Without Me” artist added: “During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself, and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

In Halsey’s essay, they expressed their stance on reproductive rights following the SCOTUS ruling.

“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no,” the “Nightmare” singer added. “In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

