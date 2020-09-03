Hannah Ann Sluss Gets Her Outfit Inspiration From Jackie Kennedy

Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss is always rocking cute mini dresses, sultry bikinis, crop tops and chic workout wear, but before deciding on her outfit of the day, she asks herself, ‘What would Jackie Kennedy Onassis wear?’

“My style icon is Jackie Kennedy,” the model, 24, told Stylish while promoting her boohoo collection edit filled with sexy tops, girly dresses, trendy jumpsuits, denim options, swimsuits and more.

“My Dad always told me, ‘Hannah Ann, you need to be grace and poise’ and I think about that a lot and try to follow it,” she explains.

“I like to think that I’m a New Age version of Jackie O. and I admire how she was always put together for every occasion.”

And just like Kennedy was known for rocking elegant oversized sunglasses, Sluss never steps outside without a good pair herself.

“I live in California and enjoy every moment I can being outdoors. Sunglasses are not only the perfect accessory, but they also protect my under eyes from damaging sun exposure,” she notes.



Another trend she’s into: “My favorite look in my boohoo edit would definitely be the button down shirt dress. I call this look ‘my boyfriend’s business shirt.’ I really love it because it can easily be dressed up with heels, jewelry and a chunky belt to make the look more feminine.”



Regardless of what Sluss is wearing, she feels her most confident when she’s active while fitting in time at home for some self-care.

“For me, staying in shape is not only to look good, but most importantly to feel good about myself. I’m currently training for a half marathon, but on days my body needs a break, I enjoy walking around my neighborhood with ankle weights,” she says.

“I like to call myself ‘an outgoing homebody.’ I love to travel and try new things, but I also appreciate my time at home. My home is my happy place and a nice escape.“